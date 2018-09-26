A spike in meth-related hospital visits and violence at Health Sciences Centre has prompted a call to give security guards working at the hospital more power.

In a letter to the province dated Sept. 25, the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, which represents HSC security guards, said its members are feeling pressure to intervene but don’t have the authority or the power to do so.

All businesses employing security guards have to be licensed by the province which means they have to complete mandatory provincial training. Guards have the same powers of arrest as a private citizen but no additional authority.

MGEU wants the province to give guards more power to do their jobs but didn’t expand on exactly what that would involve.

“These officers need a more elevated legal status to allow them to intervene in violent situations with more authority. This will obviously mean more training and possibly more equipment,” MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky said in a letter addressed to Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Justice Minister Cliff Cullen. “There really is no time to wait – I can’t underscore enough with you both how important this issue is. We need to see urgent attention and action.”

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said guards already have the authority to physically intervene if needed.

“The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority takes the safety and security of our staff, patients and visitors seriously,” read an emailed statement from the WRHA. “All hospitals have on-site security and security guards have the capacity and ability to intervene in a situation with a potentially violent person if they pose a threat to themselves, the staff or the patients in our care.”

There has been a 1200 per cent increase in meth-related ER visits since 2013.

MGEU said the increased use of meth and opioids is resulting in more drug-induced psychosis which it blames for the spike in violence.

The union cited two recent incidents at HSC where a corrections officer was stabbed with surgical scissors in January and a security officer was stabbed with a syringe full of blood in June.

“Thankfully no one was seriously physically injured in either incident,” the letter reads. “These incidents are only a small sample of violent situations HSC security officers deal with on a daily basis.”

“Our members want to step in and do everything they can to protect themselves, other staff, patients, their families, and the public.”