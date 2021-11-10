Hotel being built at True North Square is years behind schedule

WINNIPEG -

The hotel and residential tower being built at True North Square are years behind schedule.

Completion of the Sutton Place Hotel and Residences was expected this year.

However, the construction site is pretty quiet these days.

Northland Properties, the company behind the project, assures it is still moving ahead with both buildings. However timelines have been pushed back.

“Following some unexpected delays, we plan to resume construction in the spring of 2022,” Northland Properties Communications Manager Pamela Jacques said.

Northland says completion is not expected now until 2025 or 2026.