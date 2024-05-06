One person in critical condition following water rescue in Winnipeg

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) performed a water rescue on the Assiniboine River.

The WFPS was first called to the incident just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Once at the scene, rescue crews found an individual who was being pulled by the current towards the Red River. The WFPS managed to bring the person to shore using water rescue equipment.

Paramedics assessed and treated the individual, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The City of Winnipeg notes it is unknown at this point how the person ended up in the water or how long they were in there.

Winnipeggers are being reminded to exercise caution around all waterways, including drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds and rivers.

Parents, guardians are educators are being asked to speak with children about the risk of playing on or near a body of water, especially if a child is old enough to be left unsupervised.

The City of Winnipeg also offers the following water safety reminders:

All waterways should be considered dangerous;

Dogs should be kept on leashes around waterways;

Venturing into the water puts you at risk, but also puts first responders at risk; and

If you see someone who is struggling in the water, you should call 911 and keep track of them. Do not go in after them.

In 2023, the WFPS responded to 150 water rescue calls.