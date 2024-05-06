One person in critical condition following water rescue in Winnipeg
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday after the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) performed a water rescue on the Assiniboine River.
The WFPS was first called to the incident just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Once at the scene, rescue crews found an individual who was being pulled by the current towards the Red River. The WFPS managed to bring the person to shore using water rescue equipment.
Paramedics assessed and treated the individual, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The City of Winnipeg notes it is unknown at this point how the person ended up in the water or how long they were in there.
Winnipeggers are being reminded to exercise caution around all waterways, including drainage ditches, culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds and rivers.
Parents, guardians are educators are being asked to speak with children about the risk of playing on or near a body of water, especially if a child is old enough to be left unsupervised.
The City of Winnipeg also offers the following water safety reminders:
- All waterways should be considered dangerous;
- Dogs should be kept on leashes around waterways;
- Venturing into the water puts you at risk, but also puts first responders at risk; and
- If you see someone who is struggling in the water, you should call 911 and keep track of them. Do not go in after them.
In 2023, the WFPS responded to 150 water rescue calls.
The story of how a B.C. man found his birth mother
After his adopted parents died, Dave Rogers set out to learn more about his birth mother. DNA results and a little help from friendly strangers would put him on a path to a small town in England.
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
Italy's white-collar mafia is making a business killing
Italy's mafia rarely dirties its hands with blood these days. Extortion rackets have gone out of fashion and murders are largely frowned upon by the godfathers.
Spike in 'violent rhetoric' since Oct. 7 attack from 'extremist actors,' CSIS warns
The Israel-Hamas war has led to a spike in 'violent rhetoric' from 'extremist actors' that could prompt some in Canada to turn to violence, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warns.
Russia announces nuclear weapon drills after angry exchange with senior Western officials
Russia plans to hold drills simulating the use of battlefield nuclear weapons, the Defense Ministry announced Monday, days after the Kremlin reacted angrily to comments by senior Western officials about the war in Ukraine and Moscow warned that tensions with the West are deepening.
Summer forecast: What to expect as El Nino weakens
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Actor Bernard Hill, of 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' has died at 79
Actor Bernard Hill, who delivered a rousing cry before leading his people into battle in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' and went down with the ship as the captain in 'Titanic,' has died.
Dash cam catches moment suspected drunk driver hits parked car, sends it careening into North Shore flower shop
Police say it’s fortunate no one was injured or killed in a collision at North Vancouver’s Park and Tilford shopping centre Saturday evening that sent one vehicle careening into a flower shop and another into a set of concrete barriers outside a Winners store.
Israeli army tells Palestinians to evacuate parts of Gaza's Rafah ahead of an expected assault
The Israeli army on Monday ordered tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza's southern city of Rafah to start evacuating from the area, signalling that a long-promised ground invasion there could be imminent.
Regina
-
Regina hosts first 'Flora's Walk' in support of perinatal mental health
Sunday marked the first time Regina has taken part in an event that originated out of Ontario following the death of a new mother.
-
RCMP Heritage Centre hosts Red Dress Day event
May 5th marks Red Dress Day, a nationally recognized date that honours the lives of the many missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. In Regina, an event was held at the RCMP Heritage Centre to highlight the date and educate the public.
-
Sask. RCMP warns of increased police presence in Swift Current
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to avoid areas of Swift Current due to an ongoing investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Airport hopes for quick resolution as WestJet mechanics' lockout looms
A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Airport said they expect no immediate impact to operations in light of an impending lockout of WestJet mechanics.
-
London Drugs stores in Saskatoon could be open again soon following 'cybersecurity incident'
Saskatoon’s three London Drugs locations are set to re-open soon, one week after a data breach shut down stores across western Canada.
-
'Love has no boundaries': Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Edmonton
-
Oilers to play Game 1 vs. Canucks on Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of their second-round series against the Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday.
-
2 suspects arrested following south Edmonton shooting: police
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting in south Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
'Come together': Families, survivors remember the missing and murdered on Red Dress Day in Alberta
Events were held across Alberta on Sunday marking Red Dress Day to honour the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Calgary
-
-
Crews battle 'large' natural gas-fed fire at Marlborough home
Fire crews responded to Marlborough late on Saturday night to battle a blaze that had engulfed a home.
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
Toronto
-
Ontario family releases statement on infant son, grandparents killed in wrong-way Highway 401 crash
An Ontario family says they are 'reeling' in 'profound grief' after losing their three-month-old son and parents visiting from India in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby last Monday.
-
Toronto to see warm, sunny weather on Monday
Toronto will see a bright and warm start to the work week after a rainy weekend in the city.
-
Hundreds strike at Nestle chocolate plant in Toronto, Unifor says
Hundreds of Nestle workers walked off the job in Toronto on Sunday after rejecting a tentative agreement the union reached with the chocolate maker.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 7,500 speeding tickets in its first month
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March.
-
15-year-old boy stabbed in Ottawa on Thursday dies
A 15-year old boy who was critically injured after a stabbing in Nepean on Thursday has died of his injuries, Ottawa's English public school board said Sunday.
-
Ottawa police launch new strategy to address speeding and traffic concerns in neighbourhoods
The Ottawa Police Service rolls out a new traffic enforcement strategy on Monday, with frontline officers increasing their focus on speeding, impaired driving and the traffic concerns raised by residents in neighbourhoods across the city.
Montreal
-
-
'A tiny city:' Pro-Palestinian campus protesters organize for another week
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up tents at universities in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal, following a wave of similar protests at campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
2 people in hospital after Lachine shooting
Two men, aged 28 and 33, are in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Lachine borough.
Atlantic
-
Three dead, two hospitalized, following collision in Fredericton: police
Three people have died and two have been hospitalized after a speeding car struck a tree and landed on another vehicle in Fredericton Sunday morning.
-
Man in custody following weapons-related incident at Halifax hotel: police
A man is in custody after a weapons-related incident at a Halifax hotel Sunday morning.
-
ATV crash in South Merland, leaves one dead: N.S. RCMP
A 53-year-old Antigonish, N.S., man has died after an ATV flipped in South Merland, N.S.
Vancouver
-
'A very heavy day': Dozens attend Red Dress Day ceremony in Pitt Meadows
Red dresses dotted šxʷhék̓ʷnəs, or Spirit Square, in Pitt Meadows Sunday to honour the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada.
-
-
British Columbian homeowners born in the 1990s most likely in Canada to co-own with their parents: StatsCan
British Columbians born in the 1990s are more likely to co-own a home with their parents than anywhere else in the country, a new report from Statistics Canada has revealed.
Vancouver Island
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at Battle of Atlantic ceremony; honours late Queen
Princess Anne saluted Canadian veterans and current forces members and honoured her late mother during separate ceremonies Sunday in Victoria as she wrapped up a three-day British Columbia West Coast royal visit.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Highway 101 in Timmins reopened after single-vehicle crash
Highway 101 East in Timmins is closed in both directions due to a single-vehicle crash.
-
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
Barrie
-
Nursing shortages force bed closures at Durham Hospital
Years of nursing staffing shortages have taken its toll on Durham Hospital.
-
Military personnel gather in Barrie to honour lives lost in Battle of the Atlantic
Local military troops held an annual parade and ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Hundreds of families take part in Matthews House hike for hospice
The 15th annual Matthews House hike for hospice was held on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating e-bike collision in Kitchener, driver suffering serious injuries
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener involving a motor vehicle and e-bike.
-
Event in Kitchener honours Missing and Murdered Indigenous people on Red Dress Day
A solemn event was held in Kitchener to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people.
-
'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
London
-
Prep work underway for York Street construction
On Monday, crews will start the prep work for replacing aging sewer infrastructure on York Street from Clarence Street to Wellington Street.
-
Successful search and rescue by LFD in vacant building fire
The London Fire Department (LFD) received a call about a reported structure fire at the former McCormick’s building at 1156 Dundas St.
-
One person faces charges following recent reports of dog attacks near Dorchester
One person is facing charges following an investigation into reports of aggressive dogs at a residence in Thames Centre.