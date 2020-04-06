WINNIPEG -- Flames erupted inside a two-storey house in the city’s north end Monday afternoon. The fire broke out at a multi-family home in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue around 3:40 pm.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service said smoke was billowing from the house when they arrived at the scene.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to get out safely.

WFPS crews quickly brought the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.