House goes up in flames in Winnipeg's North End

A house in Winnipeg’s North End went up in flames on Monday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

Images from the scene show firefighters attacking the home, which is engulfed by smoke and flames. The house appears to be a tear down.

No other details are available at this time.

WEST END BLAZE

The WFPS was also called to a fire in the city’s West End on Tuesday morning.

An alarm was turned on for a structure on Lipton Street at around 4:40 a.m. As of 6 a.m., crews were still on scene.

Images from the scene show damage to the top level of the house.

Lipton Street is closed between Portage Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue. The fire may also have prompted some evacuations.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more details on both fires.