WINNIPEG -- Care homes throughout the country have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.

So families with loved ones at one Winnipeg facility decided to show their gratitude to the workers.

Staff at West Park Manor got the celebrity treatment as they walked into work on Wednesday.

A physically-distanced crowd comprised of about 15 families cheered them on, made noises and held signs.

“We can't say enough about the care that they've been giving,” said organizer Janice Day.

“They treat each resident like a family member with love, respect, kindness and we couldn't ask for my mom to have better care that's for sure."

Residents of the care home showed their support as well, with people watching and waving through their windows.