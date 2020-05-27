WINNIPEG -- The Town of Teulon has taken special measures to celebrate their 2020 high school graduating class.

In an interview with CTV, Paul Magnan, principal of Teulon Collegiate, said it's important to acknowledge the hard work of their 40 graduates. They made and delivered signs for each graduate. giving them a personal touch.

“As a staff, we picked a day, and we went around and delivered them to each of the homes with the grads. It was pretty impressive when 20-some cars pulled up to somebody’s house, and the teachers got out and applauded the grads. They came out with their families and took pictures,” said Magnan.

(Submitted photo Ken McMahon)

Many parents reached out to him after the event.

“They said it was one of the best things ever, seeing 20 cars pull up to their house,” Magnan said. “Some of them said it brought tears to their eyes.”

He said on Teulon’s Main Street, they put up ten posters, each with four names of the graduates.

“The Town of Teulon was good about putting those posters up for us, and we’re celebrating 40 grads and they will be up for a good year,” said Magnan.

He added it's a small way for a small town to celebrate and appreciate the hard work the students have accomplished.

“I’m pretty proud of our students and pretty proud of our staff, (because) it was only teachers and support staff that were with us as well,” he said.

High school graduation is a special time in the lives of graduates, and for small towns, Magnan said.

“(It's) probably the single biggest celebration in small communities like ourselves," he said.

(Submitted photo Ken McMahon)