WINNIPEG -- An activist in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area is making sure that others in the area stay informed about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sel Burrows created flyers filled with pandemic-related information and is handing them out in Point Douglas.

He said it’s important to get this information to those who don’t have access to the internet and mainstream media.

“A lot of the people in the inner city don’t watch TV, they don’t have the internet, they don’t read the newspaper,” Burrows said.

“They’re not getting the news about how serious COVID is, and they’re not getting any of the news about what they need to do as a community to keep themselves and the rest of the community safe.”

He said that as a community they felt the need to get this information out to everybody and in a way that everybody can understand.

“We noticed there’s a need for something like this in the larger Point Douglas, we have a network of people we all talk to each other,” he explained.

Burrows noted the flyers don’t only cover the COVID-19, but talk about other issues as well.

“It’s not totally about COVID,” he said.

“It’s talking about meth nests, it’s talking about garbage, it’s talking about drugs as well. So we cover a lot of things.”

Burrows said they've handed out about 1,000 flyers in the area between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Several people have called saying, ‘Tell me more about this thing. What do you mean not having people over to your house?’ and stuff like that. So I’ve been able to explain it them,” he said.