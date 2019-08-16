Manitobans will soon be able to buy chips with a very familiar flavour and give back to the community at the same time.

Starting next week, honey dill chips will be sold at Red River Co-op food stores and gas bars.

The inspiration for the chip came from Ace Burpee with Virgin Radio, which shares a parent company with CTV News Winnipeg.

He went to Red River Co-Op with the idea for the chips just over a year ago.

Burpee’s dream has now become a reality that will help give back to kids in Manitoba.

That’s because 25 cents from every bag sold will go to the Dream Factory, a Manitoba-based charity that works to make dreams come true for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

“It can be anything from trips around the world to meeting with celebrities, shopping sprees, backyard makeovers. If a kid has dreamed of it we’ve probably heard it here,” said Andrew Kussy, the Dream Factory’s development manager.

The chips will hit store shelves beginning on Monday.