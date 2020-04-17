WINNIPEG -- While many small businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two local business owners are adapting to make sure that, while their stores may be closed, their business will continue.

Like so many other businesses, the co-owners of Silver Lotus, Rooster and Small Mercies, were forced to close their doors to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It came on very quickly, and it seemed overnight that we had to close our doors in order to keep safe and keep everyone else safe," said Judy Coy, a co-owner of the stores.

Coy said in addition to closing the doors, she also had to let all of her employees go– save for her three daughters.

"Letting people go after 35 years is very tough," she said. "When you close your door you think you are usually out of business."

But Coy and her daughter Arden Prins-Coy, who also co-owns the business, say they were determined to stay afloat, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The entrepreneurs built up their websites for the businesses and began offering free delivery and curbside pick-up to customers.

In some cases, Coy leaves the package on the customer's front door and then takes a few steps back where she can give them a wave at a safe physical distance.

"We want to make the experience as similar as we can to what we've offered in the store," said Prins-Coy.

Coy said if she has to compromise and close one store down, she will -- but she is determined to make it work.

-with files from CTV's Jamie Dowsett