WINNIPEG -- Though Folklorama will not be taking place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitobans will still have the chance to experience some of what the multicultural festival has to offer.

On Thursday Folklorama has announced the creation of four programs so that people can experience the event in a personalized manner: Folklorama at Home, Folklorama at Work, Folklorama at School and Folklorama at Play.

“It’s everything you love about Folklorama customized for your home, work, or school,” said Teresa Cotroneo, executive director of the festival, in a news release.

Through Folklorama at Home, the festival will provide a custom meal and performance that meets government regulations. Folklorama at Work will provide music to help ease stress at the office, and Folklorama at School will offer a cultural experience that matches the curriculum.

More information about Folklorama at Play will be coming soon.

To book an event, Manitobans can contact bookings@folklorama.ca or visit the festival’s website.