WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is looking for public feedback on the province’s draft plan for the fourth phase of its economic reopening.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced that Phase 4 of reopening could begin as soon as July 25.

This phase includes multiple measures to ease public health restrictions including:

Increasing group gathering sizes to 75 people indoors and 250 outdoors;

Increasing visitation at personal and long-term care homes, so residents can designate two support people who can come into their rooms;

Changing restrictions on faith-based gatherings, powwows, and other cultural and spiritual events, and also resuming live theatre and movie theatres. No cohorts are required and capacity will increase to 50 per cent or 500 people, whichever is less;

Opening casinos at 50 per cent capacity;

Lifting occupancy limits for retail settings and indoor recreation, except for gyms, fitness centres, martial arts studios, gymnastic clubs and yoga studios;

Allowing closer distancing at therapeutic health businesses and personal service businesses, such as nail and hair salons, where a non-permeable barrier is installed; and

Allowing counter walk-up service at bars, beverage rooms, and brew pubs as long as there is a non-permeable barrier and hand sanitizer.

The province is also considering lifting the 14-day self-isolation requirement for domestic travel in Canada.

The Manitoba government asked residents to fill out an online survey to provide feedback on the Phase 4 draft plan.

The province is also holding a telephone town hall on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The event will be hosted by Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, Health Mister Cameron Friesen, and Minister of Economic Development and Training Ralph Eichler.

Manitobans can register for the town hall online before noon on Wednesday.