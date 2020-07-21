WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is proposing further eased visitation restrictions at personal care homes and long-term care facilities, which have some people saying the decision will come with more risk.

On Tuesday, Brian Pallister, Premier of Manitoba, released the phase four draft plan, which includes increased gathering sizes, and eases restrictions on bars, beverage rooms and brewpubs.

In the draft plan, the province proposes allowing indoor visits in rooms of residents in personal care homes or long-term care facilities.

The plan says each resident would be able to designate two support people, either a family member or a friend who has been involved in providing care, who will simultaneously be allowed to visit the resident's room for unlimited visitation time.

Residents can also designate general visitors to visit for social reasons. The plan specifies that masks will be required for indoor visits.

The province said outdoor visits are still encouraged. It said facilities must come up with a visitation plan with residents.

GROWING PRESSURE FOR INCREASED VISITATION

Julie Turenne-Maynard, the executive director of the Manitoba Association of Residential and Community Care Homes, said families have been pushing for the eased restrictions.

"There has been growing pressure from family members due to the difficulty in scheduling time to visit their beloved who are in long-term care facilities," she said.

"Now would be the time to do it, in the summer months, when the COVID numbers are lower and when they know that, come the fall, the flu season is going to come upon us and the likelihood of constraints being imposed on long-term care facilities will once again be upon us."

Turenne-Maynard said while families may be happy to hear about the proposed eased restrictions, they do come with some risk.

"The long-term care facilities have been working so hard since COVID has come in and government imposed a lot of restrictions in order to keep everyone safe who is working and living in long term care facilities," she said.

"By increasing the amount of visitation, especially to be proposing having increased indoor visitation in people's rooms, allowing them to use bathrooms is going to really add that added risk to the long-term care facility operators who are doing what they can right now to try to keep COVID out of their facilities."

NO 'RISK-FREE' OPTIONS AMID PANDEMIC

The province said in the draft plan that it recognizes there are no 'risk-free' options when it comes to COVID-19.

"The virus is still in Manitoba, and residents in these facilities remain uniquely vulnerable," the plan reads.

"Thus, a balanced approach to visitation is required which mitigates risk of COVID 19 transmission, while allowing for interaction by residents with families and friends so that the risks of isolation brought on by strict, universally- applied visitor restrictions are addressed."

The province proposed to have the draft plan take effect on July 25.

Manitobans are asked to give their feedback on the plan by completing an online survey and participating in a telephone town hall on Wednesday.

You can read the full draft plan here:

-with files from CTV's Maralee Caruso and Kayla Rosen