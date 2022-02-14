How much money the City of Winnipeg gave to help small businesses during the pandemic

A new report is showing that the City of Winnipeg handed out millions of dollars to help out small businesses and non-profits during the pandemic.

The city launched its COVID-19 Economic Support Grant program in December 2020 and again in May 2021 to help small businesses and non-profits affected by public health restrictions.

Now, a report before city council’s executive policy committee shows Winnipeg handed out 3,400 grants totalling more than $5.1 million. A total of $6 million was approved for the program.

Businesses and non-profits were able to use the grants for rent, utilities, wages, PPE and other expenses.