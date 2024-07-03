How to battle seasonal allergies in Manitoba

Runny noses and itchy eyes are symptoms all too familiar for people with environmental allergies.

In fact, according to Asthma Canada, upwards of one in four Canadians deal with environmental allergies throughout the calendar year – and a lot of those symptoms flare up over the summer months.

Dr. Lundy McKibbin, an allergist at HSC’s allergy and immunology clinic, said the main causes this time of year include outdoor moulds, as well as tree and grass pollen.

“And soon-to-be weed pollen in addition to year-round allergies like dogs, cats, house dust mites,” McKibbin told CTV Morning Live on Wednesday. “This is just one of many seasons where people with allergies might be suffering.”

He also said the constant rainfall in Manitoba this year can agitate pollen and induce more allergy symptoms.

McKibbin said symptoms can include severe, life-threatening asthma if allergies aren’t treated properly. However, most people typically experience common annoyances like runny, itchy, watery noses and eyes. He suggests people experiencing symptoms should visit an allergist to find out what they are actually allergic to.

“Those symptoms can be very bothersome for some people and can cause a significant economic burden and affect their quality of life.”

As for treatments, McKibbin said there are many over-the-counter products allergy sufferers should avoid. He explained decongestant nose sprays or eye drops may feel good, but said they could also make symptoms worse. He also warns people to avoid “first-generation” antihistamines.

“For instance, Benadryl can reduce your REM stage of sleep, so it’s not a very good sleeping aid. People wake up more tired and function more poorly, and it can even lead to dementia with long-term use,” he explained. “And people who are on Benadryl, in some studies, have even demonstrated worse driving ability than those beyond the [legal] alcohol limit.”

Instead, McKibbin suggests taking a 24-hour antihistamine like Reactine, Allegra, or Aerius. He added lubricating, preservative-free eye drops can provide some relief as well.

- With files from CTV's Rachel Lagace