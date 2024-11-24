Have you seen Bostyn? Winnipeg police search for missing teenager

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Bostyn Laronde was last seen at 2 p.m. in the city’s West End.

Laronde is five-foot-seven and has a thin build with long black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red windbreaker, black and white sweatpants, a grey sweater and red and black Nike shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Laronde’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (204) 986-6250.