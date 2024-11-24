WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Have you seen Bostyn? Winnipeg police search for missing teenager

    Bostyn Laronde, 15, was last seen in Winnipeg's West End around 2 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2024. (WPS handout) Bostyn Laronde, 15, was last seen in Winnipeg's West End around 2 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2024. (WPS handout)
    Share

    Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon.

    Bostyn Laronde was last seen at 2 p.m. in the city’s West End.

    Laronde is five-foot-seven and has a thin build with long black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red windbreaker, black and white sweatpants, a grey sweater and red and black Nike shoes at the time of her disappearance.

    Anyone with information on Laronde’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (204) 986-6250.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News