

CTV Winnipeg





The warmer weather has arrived in Manitoba and many people are heading outdoors, but that means it’s time to watch out for what’s lurking.

Ticks have now hatched and it’s important to be on the lookout.

“At this time of year they are the nymphs, so they are as big as a poppy seed,” said Dr. Richard Rusk, Manitoba’s Medical Officer of Health. “They may not get onto you and start feeding immediately, they need some time. They also need a little bit of time to pass that bacteria into you that they have.”

Marnie Le Page with Manitoba Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases says a bite by a single tick can result in several different diseases.

The main concern is Lyme disease, caused by a bite from a black legged tick.

“If it’s not being treated as soon as it’s happening it can leave you unable to work, it can leave your children unable to go to school. It’s very debilitating,” said Le Page.

According to the province, there were 28 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in 2018, and 26 probable cases.

Rusk says the key to preventing Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses is preventing the first bite.

“Be walking with a long sleeve and long pants, and you don’t look great if you have your pants tucked into your socks, but it works,” said Rusk.

Manitoba Health has a tick checker online, where you can submit photos of any ticks you come across.

-With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos