

CTV News Winnipeg





Canada Day is coming up on Monday and people all over the province have celebrations planned to mark the occasion.

Here are just a few of the ways Manitobans can celebrate being Canadian.

Winnipeg

Assiniboine Park

People can celebrate the holiday at the Lyric Theatre in Assiniboine Park on Monday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A citizenship ceremony and welcome will kick off the celebration, and entertainment will follow including the Royal Canadian Air Force band, a juggler and Rockalypso Caribbean Band.

This event is fun for kids too, with bouncy castles, an obstacle course, a giant inflatable waterslide, human foosball and face painting.

The outdoor patio at The Pavilion will serve as a beer garden where visitors can enjoy a drink or a bite to eat while taking in the sights and sounds of Canada Day.

There will be no fireworks this year.

The Zoo

On Canada Day, admission for youth, adults, and seniors will be discounted to $14 plus tax at Assiniboine Park Zoo, with children under the age of five able to visit for free.

A free Park n’ Ride service will be provided from the Canadian Mennonite University at 500 Shaftesbury Blvd. from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Discounted tickets must be purchased in person at the zoo and can’t be combined with other offers or promotions. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Boniface

From Fort Gibraltar to a walking tour of Old Saint-Boniface, as well as food and drinks on the patio of the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain, St. Boniface has lots to offer this Canada Day.

A free shuttle service will be available on the Winnipeg Trolley between all St. Boniface sites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit tourismriel.com.

Osborne Village

Osborne Village BIZ is expanding their annual block party with a bigger family fun zone, the Art Jam, and the Great Canadian Pet Parade.

The Art Jam will showcase five graffiti artists offering live demonstrations.

The Great Canadian Patriotic Pet Parade will have animals of all shapes and sizes in patriotic outfits strutting their stuff on July 1. Prizes will be awarded for most patriotic, most Canadiana, most original, most entertaining and best duo/group.

Live bands and DJs will play on patios around the village.

The Forks

The Forks is inviting people to celebrate Canada Day with a full day of family-friendly activities, performances and festivities.

The celebration will cap off with a fireworks show at 11 p.m.

A bike valet will offer free, secure bike and helmet storage all day.

For a full agenda, visit the event page on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/events/2768689569870204/

Brandon

If you’re in Brandon for Canada Day, check out the main stage for music and entertainment from noon until 9 p.m., featuring Alysha Klippenstein, Full Flannel Jacket, Misty Street, and others.

At 10:30 a.m., people can start gathering to make a living Canada flag at the Riverbank.

People will also be able to take a helicopter ride over Brandon. It costs $50 per person and $160 for a family of four.

The celebrations at the Riverbank will finish off with fireworks at 11 p.m.

For more information, visit the Brandon Riverbank Facebook page.

Thompson

The hub of the north is celebrating Canada Day all day long Monday at the TRCC grounds.

It all starts with a free community pancake breakfast, and includes family-friendly activities and performances all day.

The Asham Stompers will perform at the main stage at 1:15 p.m. and 8 p.m., but also give a jigging workshop at 2:15 p.m.

Dean Gunnarson, an escape artist, will perform a couple of acts over the course of the day, as well.

The celebration ends with fireworks at 11:00 p.m.

To find out more go to the City of Thompson Facebook page.