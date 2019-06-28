

CTV Winnipeg





Canada Day, a general holiday in Manitoba, is coming up on Monday, which means closures will be in effect for many businesses, attractions and government offices.

Here’s what’s open and closed this Canada Day in Winnipeg:

Winnipeg garbage and recycling

Recycling and garbage will be collected on its regular schedule, for those with Monday as their collection day.

The Brady Road 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open to residential customers on Canada Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Brady Road Landfill will be open to commercial customers from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city’s other two 4R Winnipeg Depots, on Panet Road and Pacific Avenue, will be closed on Monday.

Winnipeg Transit

Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Canada Day.

Winnipeg Transit is offering some special services on Monday including extra Route 11 Portage buses between The Forks and Assiniboine Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a free shuttle linking The Forks and Osborne Village from noon until 12 a.m.

For those leaving the fireworks show at The Forks, there will be buses on Main Street between York Avenue and Graham Avenue.

City libraries, recreation facilities and pools

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.

All leisure centres will be closed on Monday.

All City of Winnipeg indoor pools will be closed Monday, but as long as the weather allows, all outdoor pools will be open.

The following wading pools will be open on Canada Day: Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, West Kildonan Memorial CC and Westdale. Operating hours at outdoor and wading pools vary by location.

Spray pads will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All municipal golf courses will be open on Canada Day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other City of Winnipeg services

The Animal Services Agency and the Winnipeg Parking Authority are closed on Canada Day.

Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Canada Day.

Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open Monday, except ay Bison Drive, Cityplace, Gateway, Reenders, Sargent Avenue and St. Annes.

All Brandon Liquor Mart locations will open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except at Brandon West End.

Holiday hours for rural locations vary, and are available online. https://www.liquormarts.ca/hours#Rural

Malls

CF Polo Park, Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place, Grant Park Shopping Centre, Outlet Collection Winnipeg and St. Vital Centre are closed on Canada Day.

Portage Place is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attractions

For a list of attractions and events happening around Winnipeg and Manitoba on Canada Day, go to CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca.

READ MORE: How to celebrate Canada Day in Winnipeg and around Manitoba