How wet was Winnipeg in June? Not as wet as it felt according to Environment Canada

At points, it seemed like the rain never stopped falling throughout the month of June, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said it was only slightly wetter than normal in parts of the province.

ECCC said 103.2mm of rain was reported at the airport from June 1-30. Meteorologist Alysa Pederson said it’s the 36th wettest June on record.

“That’s kind of an odd number, but really, we only had about 10mm of rain more than normal,” Pederson explained.

She said totals were impacted by a few significant events, namely on June 2 when 25mm hit the city.

“So essentially, 25 per cent of what we got for the entire month,” Pederson said. “And then around the 16th to the 18th were a couple wet days as well, with 17.5[mm] and another 14[mm].”

She noted, however, most days in June saw at least a little bit of precipitation.

Pederson said overall, rainfall totals in June have fluctuated over the past few years. In 2023, about 74mm of rain hit Winnipeg – a stark contrast from 116mm in 2022.

Pederson added other parts of the province did see significant amounts of rainfall throughout the month, especially in Flin Flon and Churchill. She said totals in those areas were nearly double the average.

- With files from Kayla Rosen