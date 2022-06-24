'Huge benefits': Program bringing relief to first responders and helping pups find homes

A new program is bringing together first responders and adoptable pups in need of homes,

The initiative, called Station Doggie Dates, is the result of a partnership between the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) and the city’s Animal Services Agency.

This program gives first responders the chance to host an adoptable dog during their shifts.

The goal of Station Doggie Dates is to boost the morale among first responders and help the pups find their forever homes.

“I’ve seen huge benefits here and it’s come in a couple of fashions,” said WFPS Chief Christian Schmidt in an interview on Thursday.

“I had the opportunity to spend a couple of evenings in this station two weeks ago with the crew and with [the dog] Murphy here. The feedback from crew members was just awesome.”

The WFPS initially ran two trial doggie dates, and based on the reaction, made the decision to fully roll out the program.

Station 9 is now hosting Murphy, an older dog, who is now a beloved member of the team.

Tim Arbuckle, WFPS captain at this station, said having Murphy around brings some normalcy to their days.

“It’s just like home. You go home and the dog is always there to meet you when you come in. So you kind of forget about the stresses of work for a few minutes,” he said.

Arbuckle added that a few crew members at the station have even considered adopting Murphy.

Schmidt said that firefighters and paramedics are faced with tough situations, and having a dog in the station is helpful for them.

“I’ve already had a number of staff reach out directly to me in writing to express their appreciation for the city taking this step and for this program,” he said.