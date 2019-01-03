

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said unidentified human remains were discovered following a fire at an old office building in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., on Wednesday.

Police said they received word of the fire, which took place near Pine Street, around 5:55 a.m.

When firefighters went inside the building, after the blaze was extinguished, they found the remains.

No one else was hurt.

The investigation continues by the Powerview RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.