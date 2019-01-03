Featured
Human remains found following building fire in Powerview-Pine Falls
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 10:56AM CST
RCMP said unidentified human remains were discovered following a fire at an old office building in Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., on Wednesday.
Police said they received word of the fire, which took place near Pine Street, around 5:55 a.m.
When firefighters went inside the building, after the blaze was extinguished, they found the remains.
No one else was hurt.
The investigation continues by the Powerview RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.