WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after human remains were discovered Thursday evening on Alfred Avenue.

Police received reports about possible human remains in the area of Main Street and Alfred Avenue just before 6 p.m. When police arrived, they discovered the remains of a deceased individual.

(CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)

The age and identity of the deceased are unknown at this time. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

Officers remained in the area of Alfred Avenue and Burrows Avenue, near the river, Friday morning. Police tape could be seen surrounding trees in the area.

(CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.