Human remains found in Oakbank area: Springfield police
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 7:47PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Springfield police are advising the public that human remains have been found in the Oakbank, Man. area.
A post on the service’s Facebook page Monday evening said Springfield police, along with Oakbank RCMP and the Forensic Identification Services are at the scene investigating.
Police said there is no risk to the public and no other details are available at this time.
