Hundreds hear stories from Winnipeg's Palestinian community impacted by war

Hundreds of people gathered at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Saturday to hear testimonies from Winnipeggers impacted by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The event titled, “Gaza: Stories of Grief, Resilience and Hope” saw members of Manitoba’s Palestinian community share stories of their families and loved ones in Gaza.

Organizer and founder of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba Rana Abdulla said the gathering is a way for people to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“We are heard, they are heard, and we as a community, give support to them,” Abdulla said. “We also want people to know more about what's going on.”

The event included an appearance from the chief representative of the Palestinian Delegation to Canada, as well as various cultural displays and images of those killed amidst the war.

Abdulla also displayed her mother’s traditional Palestinian dresses to represent the thousands of women killed in the last 160 days.

“I brought them with me to Canada, and she said, ‘Make sure that you make people understand the importance of them,’” Abdulla recalled her mother saying.

Abdulla said she was inspired by Jaime Black’s Red Dress Project and wanted to present a similar display to bring attention to the violence against Palestinian women.

“Those dresses represent the 9,000 Palestinian women that were killed in Gaza,” she said. “It's all connected to the Red Dress Project because all women are equal.”

The event was organized alongside Independent Jewish Voices Winnipeg. Abdulla said holding the gathering at the museum was especially meaningful to the community as it reaffirmed its strength and solidarity during this difficult time.

“It's very important because this is an honest place where human rights are equal, we all share the same common humanity together,” she said. “There is not a more…cultural and important institution than the Human Rights Museum, where you can be heard…and be understood by the people.”

The museum’s CEO Isha Khan said the institution welcomed the event that emphasized culture, language and resilience.

“This is a gathering place, these lands have always been a gathering place, and communities are having a difficult time right now,” she said. “And so the idea of bringing people together in a space, that type of gathering that's different than the other rallies and conferences and academic discussions happening was really important to us.”

Organizers also thanked community members for their support and called on the Canadian government to help bring their loved ones to safety.