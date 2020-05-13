WINNIPEG -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Tuesday that hundreds of small vessel reporting sites and small airports of entry will be temporarily suspended due to travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These measures went into effect as of 10:59 p.m. CT on May 12, and will remain in effect until further notice.

The CBSA said these suspensions will impact a total of 342 small vessel reporting sites, which are generally marinas and telephone reporting sites for recreational boating, as well as 126 small airports. Air and marine traffic will be redirected.

The CBSA has decided to take these steps with the high-traffic boating season on the horizon, noting it usually sees an increase in travellers coming to Canada through these sites for recreational purposes, which is currently prohibited.

“In support of the Government of Canada’s objective to have all inbound travellers assessed for symptoms of COVID-19, the Agency is redirecting air and marine traffic to ports of entry where CBSA maintains or can deploy officer presence,” the CBSA said in a news release.

Several ferry operators have also made the decision to suspend services between Canada and the United States.

The CBSA noted that the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) program, available in parts of northwestern Ontario and southeastern Manitoba, has also been temporarily suspended, which means those who hold permits cannot use them to enter Canada until current travel restrictions are lifted.

“The Government of Canada continues to introduce border measures to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada,” the CBSA said.

“All discretionary or optional travel into Canada continues to be prohibited.”

The agency remains committed to making sure Indigenous people can move within and between their communities, and can access essential goods and services.