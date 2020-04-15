WINNIPEG -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Wednesday it’s reducing hours at 27 of its ports of entry along the Canada-United States border, including six in Manitoba.

According to a CBSA news release these COVID-19 related measures will begin as of 11:59 p.m. on April 15 and will stay in effect until further notice.

“The Government of Canada continues to introduce border measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada,” the CBSA said.

“All non-essential travel into Canada continues to be prohibited.”

The following six border crossings in Manitoba will have reduced hours:

The port of entry in Coulter will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week;

The port of entry in Goodlands will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week;

The port of entry in Gretna will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week;

The port of entry in Lena will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week;

The port of entry in Windygates will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week; and

The port of entry in Winkler will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

The CBSA noted economic supply chains and trade will stay open and it will make sure the access to goods is not interrupted. It also said it’s committed to ensuring Indigenous people can move within and between their communities, and can access essential goods and services.