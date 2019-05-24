

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





A little rain didn’t stop students, family, friends and supporters from participating in the 11th annual Kendra’s Walk Friday.

Hundreds gathered at St. John’s-Ravenscourt School to walk, keeping Kendra McBain’s wish alive of helping teenagers with cancer.

At the age of 15, Kendra was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer, alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. She died in 2009, just months after the first walk.

Organizers say this year about 800 people walked to raise funds for the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

Funds from Kendra’s Walk have gone to the creation of a cozy room designed specifically for teens with cancer, as well as towards CancerCare Manitoba’s Teens Living with Cancer support program, and further research into rhabdomyosarcoma.

This year, funds raised are being directed towards PROFYLE (Terry Fox PRecision Oncology For Young PeopLE), a new project for the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, which aims at giving children, adolescents and young adults who are out of conventional treatment options another chance to beat their cancer.

To date, Kendra’s walk has raised $850,000.