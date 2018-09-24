Featured
Hunters missing near Grand Rapids found dead: family
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, September 24, 2018
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 4:42PM CST
UPDATED: The two hunters who went missing near Grand Rapids, Man. have been found dead, according to one of their daughters.
Angela Richard said the bodies of both men were found together.
She thanks everyone who helped with the search.
The RCMP have yet to confirm the deaths.
Police said the men, 60 and 73, set off from a larger hunting party that had been camping at Long Point on ATVs around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
One of the ATVs was found, but there are no other signs of the men, who are from Winnipeg and known to be experienced outdoorsmen, said RCMP.
Police said the temperature dropped to three degrees Celsius with rain overnight.