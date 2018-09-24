

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATED: The two hunters who went missing near Grand Rapids, Man. have been found dead, according to one of their daughters.

Angela Richard said the bodies of both men were found together.

She thanks everyone who helped with the search.

The RCMP have yet to confirm the deaths.

EARLIER: RCMP said a plane out of CFB Trenton and ground teams are searching for two hunters reported missing from near Grand Rapids, Man.

Police said the men, 60 and 73, set off from a larger hunting party that had been camping at Long Point on ATVs around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

One of the ATVs was found, but there are no other signs of the men, who are from Winnipeg and known to be experienced outdoorsmen, said RCMP.

Police said the temperature dropped to three degrees Celsius with rain overnight.