Hurricanes defenceman Ian Cole fined US$5,000 for kneeing Jets forward Mark Scheifele

NEW YORK -

Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Ian Cole was fined US$5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

It was the third announcement by the league's Department of Player Safety this week on kneeing infractions, and all involved the Jets.

Cole was given a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing Scheifele in the third period of Carolina's 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre.

Scheifele was not hurt on the play. The fine is the maximum allowable amount under the collective bargaining agreement.

On Monday, Winnipeg defenceman Neal Pionk was given a two-game suspension for kneeing Toronto defenceman Rasmus Sandin in a game last Sunday.

Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was handed a six-game ban on Tuesday for kneeing Pionk in the same game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.