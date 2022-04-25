Hydro crews working to repair damaged towers, downed poles after weekend storm

Manitoba Hydro said the worst hit areas are Dauphin, Grandview, Gilbert Plains and the southwestern corner of Manitoba up through to Morden, the Parklands and into the Interlake. (Image Source: Twitter/Manitoba Hydro) Manitoba Hydro said the worst hit areas are Dauphin, Grandview, Gilbert Plains and the southwestern corner of Manitoba up through to Morden, the Parklands and into the Interlake. (Image Source: Twitter/Manitoba Hydro)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island