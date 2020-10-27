WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro has confirmed a person working at the Keeyask generating station has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The individual was isolated while awaiting his test results and has now been transferred off site," said Bruce Owen, the media relations officer with Manitoba Hydro, in an email to CTV News.

He added that health officials with the province are now doing contact tracing and testing those close contacts, who have also been put in isolation until they get their test results.

Owen said since July 28, all Manitoba employees have had to do a screening questionnaire before going to the site and additional screening is required each morning while workers are at the site.

Workers must report to the nurse if they are feeling unwell and on-site testing is done for symptomatic workers. There is also enhanced cleaning for all common areas and masks are required.

"For workers coming from areas in the province designated "orange" under the provincial pandemic response plan, they must also perform a twice daily monitoring of their temperature and a symptom check."

Out-of-country workers are required to self-isolate for 14 days in Winnipeg and pass a screening test before travelling to the site. Out-of-province workers must pass a screening test and those from Eastern Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

"We continue to work with public health officials to ensure all our pandemic protocols reflect the latest guidance in order to keep staff and members of neighbouring communities as safe as possible," Owen said.