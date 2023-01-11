'I believe in myself': Former Bomber excited for NFL opportunity

From the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Green Bay Packers, Tyrell Ford is making the jump to the National Football League.

The former Bombers' defensive back signed a contract on Tuesday with the Packers after spending the 2022 season in Winnipeg.

Originally from Niagara Falls, Ont., Ford went to the University of Waterloo and was drafted 13th overall by Winnipeg in 2022.

With Winnipeg, he played 18 games, making three defensive tackles and ten on special teams.

He said even though the NFL contract is signed, he still can't believe it.

"I don't think it has all really sunk in yet. Still feels surreal. But now it's time to get to work," said Ford.

Growing up, Ford watched the NFL and dreamed of making the league.

Even though he spent just the one season with the blue and gold, Ford said playing with Winnipeg was a great experience.

He credits his time in Winnipeg as a factor in eventually choosing Green Bay.

"It kind of reminded me of Winnipeg a little bit - kind of like a little town. When I went there, it seemed like home, honestly. It gave me a good feeling."

Ford will be back in Wisconsin in August as he starts his journey of trying to make the Packers' roster.

"I believe in myself and I know what I am capable of, so I am just going to go out there and compete and see what I can get."