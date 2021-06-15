WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is $1 million richer after winning one of 12 MaxMillion prizes up for grabs in the Lotto Max draw on May 28.

Walter Gonzalez claims he was in disbelief when he discovered he just won the lottery.

"When I saw that I had won a million dollars, I had to check the ticket again and again," said Gonzalez in a news release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation. "I scanned it at least ten times before I started believing it was true."

The repeated scans confirmed the Winnipeg resident had indeed won the $1 million prize.

"I couldn't believe it," said Gonzalez. "I still can't believe it. I can't explain how I was feeling except to say my whole body was in shock."

Gonzalez said he has a couple of ideas on what he will do with the money.

"I want to put most of the money into savings," he said. "I might buy a house and all of that at some point, but for now I want to put it away and make sure my family is set up for the future."

Gonzalez purchased his winning ticket at the Red River Co-op at 1376 Regent Avenue West in Winnipeg.

AN UNCLAIMED MANITOBA WINNER

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), another prize has been won by a Manitoban but has yet to be claimed.

The lottery corporation said a ticket purchased somewhere in Manitoba, outside of Winnipeg, won a $500,000 MaxMillion.

The ticket is for the July 12, 2020, draw, and no one has come forward for the prize.

The winning numbers were 5, 9, 34, 38, 39, 42, and 47.

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the prize, meaning they only have a few more weeks to claim it.

Winners can contact WCLC customer care at 1-800-665-3313, Monday through Saturday, to make arrangements to claim the prize.