A duo of Winnipeg bakers are basking in excitement after Khloe Kardashian shared joy over their custom-made cookies to her hordes of online followers.

As owners of Scientific Sweets, Jennifer Strauman and Mary-Lou Vendivil bake up batches of cookies to expertly decorate with colourful designs that beg for social media likes.

“I was shaking, I was screaming at home,” Vendivil said of when she first saw their cookies on Kardashian’s Snapchat. “We were just shocked.”

“It was amazing.”

Scientific Sweets cookies are adorned with highly detailed designs in a number of colour palettes and themes, such as a batch in a brown and plaid motif celebrating masculine Manitobans for Father’s Day, or a vibrant variation of the look of classic comic books.

The order made for Kardashian featured cookies with her and her infant daughter’s likenesses and cookies with the words ‘Baby True’ and ‘Welcome Home’ on them.

Lab-technologists by trade, the bakers stopped taking custom orders in January to focus more on selling at sale events and running workshops, but they made an exception for a request that came in last week.

On Monday afternoon, Strauman was on a break at work when she opened the custom cookie order.

“At first I thought someone was requesting Khloe Kardashian-themed cookies, and then I kind of took another look and was like, ‘There’s no way,’” said Strauman.

After the two did some digging to ensure the request was legitimate and found out Kardashian’s executive assistant found them on Instagram, they accepted the order and got to work.

“By Monday night we were both baking, Tuesday we decorated, we finished the cookies Wednesday night so they could be dried Thursday to ship out Thursday afternoon,” said Vendivil.

“That last night was rough,” she said, adding that the two normally need at least a week’s notice to make an order.

The women said they’ve received many notes of congratulations and inquiries for custom orders since the Kardashian cookies were shared online, but are sticking to baking for sales and workshops for now.