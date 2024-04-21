'I have waited all year for this': Jets fans show up in full force for Game 1 at Whiteout Street Party

The whiteout has arrived in Winnipeg.

In anticipation of the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans were out in full force decked in their Jets gear to take in the festivities of the Whiteout Street Party.

A myriad of characters and costumes all covered in Jets logos and colours could be seen walking around the Donald Street party.

Dave Simpkins and his wife Natalee were some of the first fans to make it through the gate to the party - Dave showing off his Jets face paint that Natalee applied.

"Been a fan since the 1980s. Love to see them make it this far and the season that they had was incredible," said Dave.

Dave and Natalee Simpkins were some of the first people to make into the Whiteout Street Party on April 21, 2024. (Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)

Veronica Gagnon and Beau Downey arrived in full white jumpsuits with a variety of Jets logos and players' faces plastered on.

Gagnon's mom made the costumes, and the pair were excited to show them off.

Veronica Gagnon and Beau Downey are fully dressed in Jets gear ready to cheer on their favourite team on April 21, 2024. (Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)

"Every playoffs we're here. We're up in the nosebleeds. We're cheering loud," said Downey.

Sheila Hathaway was also hard to miss as she had the Jets logo painted across her face with the Stanley Cup propped on top of her head.

She said she has been to every single whiteout party since the Jets returned to Winnipeg and she is hoping to attend a lot more this year.

"I'm so excited. I have a buzz inside me and I have waited all year for this. This is our year," said Hathaway.

Sheila Hathaway holds a sign while covered in face paint at the Whiteout Street Party on April 21, 2024. (Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)

Even some of the Jets' younger fans were showing their team spirit. Rhys Favreau had on a full white jumpsuit, white hair, white face paint and a gold chain adorned by the Jets logo.

It wasn't his first whiteout party and he was excited to get the game underway.

"The Jets are going to crush (the Avalanche)," said Favreau.

Rhys Favreau couldn't resist dressing up to support his favourite team at the Whiteout Street Party on April 21, 2024. (Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)

No party would be complete without the appearance of some famous characters – like a familiar-looking pirate, Jack in the 'Peg.

"I predict pain for the other team," said Jack. "It's already over. They've already won. The Stanley Cup is sitting somewhere with the Jets name on it right this moment."

Jack in the 'Peg made an appearance during the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party on April 21, 2024. (Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)

It wasn't just the fans getting in on the whiteout fun, even Environment Canada said whiteout conditions are expected in Winnipeg, but mainly in the downtown.

Fans will once again be able to gather for another whiteout ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday.