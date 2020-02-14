WINNIPEG -- A dog and a car were stolen after a woman stopped to help a group of people with a stalled car in Transcona.

Winnipeg police said it happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Crossroads Station Shopping Centre. Mary Perron said she was running errands nearby when she pulled over in the parking lot, and saw a group who needed help boosting their car.

She said jumper cables wouldn’t work, so she offered the three people a ride.

“I asked if I could just run into Best Buy, take a minute to run in,” said Perron. “When I came back out, my car was gone.”

Not only was her car gone, but so was her dog Mikki.

“I don’t care about my car, I just want my dog. If you could just tell me where she is or give me back my dog.”

Mikki is a two-year-old border collie. He has black fur, with some white patches around his chest and neck. He is both tattooed and microchipped.

Perron said she is baffled at how someone could turn her nice deed into such a terrible situation.

“I wish they would have just taken the car and left the dog. I wouldn’t have minded,” she said. “They’re telling me, ‘Thank you so much. You’re such a kind lady.’ But then they take my dog.”

Police are on the lookout for both Mikki and Perron’s car, which is a 2003 Toyota Corolla with Manitoba license plate AKW 308.

Perron said she has also been in contact with local animal shelters in hopes of getting her dog home safely.

She said she knows she shouldn’t have left people in her car unattended, but said it was so cold outside and she was trying to do a nice thing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.



-With files from CTV's Mason DePatie

