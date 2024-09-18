WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tornado warning ended, thunderstorm watches continue

    Severe thunderstorm watches were issued for much of southern Manitoba
    Much of Manitoba's south is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada said nickel-size hail and heavy rain is possible, It also cautioned flash floods are possible with heavy downpours.

    Areas under the watch include regions from Brandon to Steinbach. The watch stretched from the U.S. border to Neepawa, Chatfield, and Grand Marais.

     

     

    Parts of the province were under a tornado warning. Those have since ended.

     

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    • One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    • $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

