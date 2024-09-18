Tornado warning ended, thunderstorm watches continue

Much of Manitoba's south is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said nickel-size hail and heavy rain is possible, It also cautioned flash floods are possible with heavy downpours.

Areas under the watch include regions from Brandon to Steinbach. The watch stretched from the U.S. border to Neepawa, Chatfield, and Grand Marais.

Parts of the province were under a tornado warning. Those have since ended.