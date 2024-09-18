NDP caucus chair says ousted MLA treated Manitoba government role as 'side hustle'
Another voice has joined the public war of words between a Manitoba MLA ousted from caucus and the premier who backed the decision to scrap him from the team.
Manitoba caucus chair Mike Moyes faced reporters Wednesday, following days of back-and-forth between Fort Garry MLA Mark Wasyliw and Premier Wab Kinew.
“MLA Wasyliw is trying to distract from his behaviour by peddling falsehoods about cabinet, the premier, and our party,” he said.
“I expect he’ll continue. In the meantime, our caucus is focused on working for Manitobans.”
The saga began Monday, when it was announced Wasyliw had been removed from caucus because a lawyer employed at the same law firm the MLA works for represented Peter Nygard, the fashion mogul sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women.
Members of the province's law community, including the Manitoba Bar Association, have condemned the decision.
Wasyliw said the decision was a front, as he was one of the few people to stand up to the premier, and Kinew wanted him gone.
Mark Wasyliw is pictured during an interview on Sept. 16, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)
He accused Kinew of fostering a toxic, dysfunctional government.
Following those remarks, Kinew fired back, claiming it was caucus leadership’s call to turf him from the team, after Wasyliw was given the choice between staying on with his law firm or staying on with caucus.
Wasyliw responded again on Wednesday in a post on his X page.
“During the interview, Wab tried to distance himself from the decision calling it a ‘caucus decision’ that he supported. It was not. It was his and his alone,” he wrote.
He also accused the premier of blocking Moyes from speaking with reporters.
Wab Kinew speaks with reporters at a Sept. 17, 2024 news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)
Wednesday, Moyes broke his silence on the public spat.
He said Wasyliw had pledged to the premier and the chief of staff before the 2023 election that he would wind down his law practice. Moyes claims Wasyliw walked that back when he wasn’t appointed to cabinet.
Furthermore, Moyes said cabinet leadership worked with the backbencher over the past year to encourage him to be a team player and a role model for new MLAs.
Still, Moyes said the MLA demonstrated a pattern of deceit and disrespect that was harmful to the team.
“There’s been many disrespectful incidents where he has disrespected numerous caucus members, cabinet ministers, and the premier. There’s been incidents where he didn’t follow our process,” Moyes said.
Mike Moyes is pictured during a Sept. 18, 2024 news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
He declined to give specifics, saying he didn’t want to get into a mud-slinging contest.
Wasyliw’s work alongside Nygard’s lawyer was simply the last straw for caucus, Moyes said.
“Being an MLA is a full-time job. Our constituents deserve our total attention. This job is a privilege and a public service. It’s not a side hustle.”
Wasyliw has said he will continue to sit in the legislature as an Independent and speak for constituents who feel the NDP has strayed from its traditional values.
Meantime, the Progressive Conservatives have called for a third-party investigation into Wasyliw's allegations against the premier.
- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and the Canadian Press
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTV News in Italy
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Pablo Rodriguez to sit as an Independent MP after resigning from Trudeau's cabinet
Longtime cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez will be sitting as an Independent MP after stepping down as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s transport minister and Quebec Lieutenant, CTV News has learned.
Lebanon is rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares a new phase of war
Walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday in a second wave of attacks targeting devices a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up, state media and officials for the militant group said. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 wounded in the second wave, the Health Ministry said.
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
Huge python grabs Thai woman in her kitchen, squeezes her two hours before she can be freed
A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
Ontario police arrest 2 suspects, search for 3 others in door-to-door-sales fraud
Two people have been arrested, and three others are still at large in connection with a door-to-door sales fraud that police said victimized more than 200 people across Ontario.
NASA scientists recreate Mars 'spiders' on Earth for first time
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
Melania Trump says she stands 'proudly behind my nude modelling work'
Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump posted a new video on social media Wednesday defending her previous nude modellingwork as she promoted her new book.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Executive committee passes purchase of new homeless shelter, council approval required
Regina Executive Committee has passed the purchase of a new building for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Regina.
-
Tornado warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado warning is in place for parts of southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.
-
Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation
An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
Thomas Hamp believed a 'secret police' were after him the night he killed his girlfriend
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
Edmonton
-
Pressure still on oilsands sector despite silence after greenwashing law: think tank
Canada's oilsands industry remains under pressure to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint, even as companies have clamped down on public communications in the wake of new anti-greenwashing legislation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell comes to an end Friday
After four consecutive days with afternoon temperatures in the 20s, a brief cool down is looming.
-
"Disheartening and disconcerting': Smith criticized for 'shared values' comments in provincial address
Premier Danielle Smith is drawing criticism over comments made during her provincial address.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor, council left in 'very compromised position' by Green Line calamity
Calgary's Mayor Jyoti Gondek says city council is in 'a very compromised position' after the derailing of the Green Line LRT.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Macleod Trail
One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles along Macleod Trail.
-
Alberta's $8.6B school plan prompts concerns over funding of private builds
The provincial government's multibillion-dollar plan to fast-track the building of new schools is raising concerns over the funding of private school construction.
Toronto
-
Toronto's dry September continues. Here's when the rain will return
Toronto saw a record-breaking wet summer, but September has proven to be anything but, with less than five millimetres of rain recorded this month.
-
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
-
Hamilton youth worker charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault
Hamilton police are concerned that there could be additional victims after a youth worker in the city allegedly sexually exploited and sexually assaulted a young person.
Ottawa
-
Here's how long you wait to see an ER doctor at Ottawa hospitals
Statistics from Health Quality Ontario show all five Ottawa hospital emergency rooms exceeded the provincial average for wait times for a first assessment by a doctor in July, which was 2 hours.
-
Eastern Ontario woman loses money in alleged online fraud after receiving pop-up alert on computer, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning to be on guard against fraudsters, after an 84-year-old eastern Ontario woman had money removed from her bank account in an alleged online fraud.
-
CTV News in Italy
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
Montreal
-
BREAKING: François Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier François Legault is calling on the Bloc Québécois to topple the Trudeau government next Tuesday and trigger a federal election.
-
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
-
Pablo Rodriguez to announce run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership
The federal Liberals' political lieutenant for Quebec, Pablo Rodriguez, is to make it official on Thursday morning that he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs expected to call provincial election Thursday
A 33-day provincial election campaign is expected to officially get started Thursday in New Brunswick.
-
Halifax Public Libraries reopen Thursday after workers accept new offer
Halifax Public Libraries reopened Thursday after workers accepted a new collective agreement, ending a nearly month-long strike.
-
New freeway between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth, N.S., delayed again
The multi-million-dollar highway connector between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth has been delayed again.
Vancouver
-
NDP flips, BC United flops, B.C. Conservatives surge as election campaign approaches
If the lead up to British Columbia's provincial election campaign is any indication of what’s to come, voters should expect the unexpected.
-
Credit cards, passports, licences: Metro Vancouver police find thousands of pieces of stolen mail
New Westminster police believe they uncovered evidence of an identity fraud operation when they found some 8,000 pieces of stolen mail in a home in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood.
-
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
NDP flips, BC United flops, B.C. Conservatives surge as election campaign approaches
If the lead up to British Columbia's provincial election campaign is any indication of what’s to come, voters should expect the unexpected.
-
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
-
B.C. short-term rental restrictions reducing rents, saving tenants millions: study
A report led by the Canada Research Chair in Urban Governance says restrictions on short-term rentals in British Columbia have reduced rents by 5.7 per cent, saving tenants more than $600 million last year
Kelowna
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Northern Ontario
-
Detour available after serious collision on Hwy. 101
A detour is now available after Highway 101 closed in both directions between Foleyet and Highway 144, police said Wednesday.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Cleanup of chemicals at North Bay airport to begin within weeks
Remediation work at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport is set to begin in the next few weeks.
Barrie
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Grey County ticket wins half the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
Check your lottery tickets because someone who purchased a ticket in Grey County is an overnight multi-millionaire, having won half of the historic lottery jackpot.
-
Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park
York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community of Keswick.
Kitchener
-
Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1
Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people from Kitchener.
-
40 people displaced due to fire at Brantford’s largest homeless shelter
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Rosewood House, Brantford’s largest homelessness shelter, leaving 40 residents without a place to stay or the essential services they rely on.
-
Blair residents fear new Amazon facility will bring more noise and traffic
Residents in Blair say they’re concerned with the potential noise and traffic that will come with the newest Amazon fulfilment centre set to open this month.
London
-
Shooting in London at unknown location
A shooting early Wednesday morning is being investigated by London police after a man showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds — the catch, police don't know where the shooting happened.
-
Sentencing hearing in field party shooting
The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.
-
Children's Museum needs another $1 million to open doors by year's end
The London Children’s Museum says it will not be able to open its new site by the end of the year, as planned, unless it can come up with another $1 million.