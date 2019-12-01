WINNIPEG -- A fundraiser has been started for the family struck by tragedy in McCreary, Man.

A house fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 28 sent a three-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman to hospital, and left a five-year-old dead.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up in an effort to help the grieving family.

“Everything you could have thought of in their house, it’s all gone,” said Ella-Rose Louison, the older sister to the 28-year-old caught in the fire.

She said she wanted to do something to help the family, and a couple friends of hers stepped up to the plate.

“Everybody the whole community has been helping out as much as they can,” said Louison. She added she wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

“All their donation and generosity has been overwhelming.”

The organizers of the fundraiser are asking for donations of clothes, shoes, winter jackets and boots, personal hygiene products, and non-perishable food items. Anything donated can all be dropped off at 473 Aline Dr. McCreary, Man., or 430 5th Avenue E in Ste. Rose Du Lac.

One of the organizers said donations have already started being dropped off in an effort to help the family – something that Billy Glover, the father and husband of the family, said he's thankful for.

“I’m very grateful, I’m glad I have friends and family like that,” he told CTV News.

Glover said he was out of town for work when the fire started. He received the call from his mother a few hours later telling him what happened.

“I was in shock and didn’t believe it,” he said. “It was very hard to take.”

Glover’s older daughter Liela died in the fire. She would have been six in December.

“I miss her so much,” said Glover. “She’s just one of the beautiful and great girls. She was strong, a loving sister.”

“Liela was a very energetic, determined loving caring little girl,” said Louison. “She loved to smile and she gave her heart out for anyone in need of care. She is very much loved by all.”

The family also lost a family pet in the fire, a four-year-old American bulldog named Rousey.

Glover said he can’t thank the community enough for all they’ve done for his family in the wake of this tragedy.

“I’m grateful for the community that’s helping us and definitely grateful for the town patrol in McCreary,” said Glover. “They were the first on scene. They helped get my daughter get out of there and my wife. They just – I’m very grateful that they were there.”

Glover’s younger daughter has been released from hospital in Neepawa and is staying with her grandparents. His wife Dakota is still in critical condition at Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre.

Glover said the next step for his family is getting his wife better.

“We’ve got get her strong again, and take it one day at a time.”

McCreary Manitoba is a community of around 900 people located just east of Riding Mountain National Park, 250 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.