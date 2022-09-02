'I think we need change': Former Transcona councillor again seeking position in his riding

Russ Wyatt is once again seeking election as Transcona councillor. He was councillor for the area from 2002 to 2018. Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News) Russ Wyatt is once again seeking election as Transcona councillor. He was councillor for the area from 2002 to 2018. Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island