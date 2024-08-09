WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • ‘I’ve carried it with me now for 50 years’: Peacekeepers mark 50th anniversary since fatal attack

    A National Peacekeepers Day ceremony was held in Winnipeg's Memorial Park on Aug. 9, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) A National Peacekeepers Day ceremony was held in Winnipeg's Memorial Park on Aug. 9, 2024. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A ceremony was held in Winnipeg’s Memorial Park on Friday morning honouring the memory of nine Canadian peacekeepers killed 50 years ago.

    On Aug. 9, 1974, nine Canadian Armed Forces members were killed when their plane was shot down in a Syrian missile attack. The troops were taking part in a routine supply run from Egypt to Damascus.

    “I was there in 1974 when the Buffalo Aircraft was shot down,” Charles Cameron, president of the Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping, told CTV News. “I’ve carried it with me now for 50 years.”

    The incident is the largest single-day loss of Canadian Armed Forces personnel in a peace support mission.

    “I don’t think we should ever forget that,” Cameron said. “And over the years, we’ve had other U.N. participants not make it home, and I think it’s very important that we keep their memories alive.”

    National Peacekeepers Day – recognized on August 9 each year – was established in 2008 to honour Canadians who have served in international peace and security operations.

    The federal government estimates more than 125,000 Canadian peacekeepers have taken part in dozens of operations around the world since 1948.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News