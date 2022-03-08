Icy conditions, poor visibility close Perimeter, Trans-Canada highways

The province has closed a number of highways, including the Perimeter and Trans-Canada, due to icy conditions and poor visibility.

On Tuesday afternoon, the province announced Highway 100 is closed from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West, and Highway 101 is closed from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East.

Highway 1 from Headingley to Portage la Prairie, and Highway 3 (McGillivray Boulevard) from the Winnipeg city limits to PTH 100 are also closed.

Drivers should note there may not be closure gates and message signs at the closure sites.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for most of southern Manitoba on Tuesday.