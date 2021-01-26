WINNIPEG -- A Winnipegger has become quite a bit richer after purchasing a winning $60 million lottery ticket – though the identity of the brand-new millionaire is under wraps for now.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) confirmed the winning ticket for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max Jackpot was purchased online in accordance with public health orders, in Winnipeg through the Play Now service.

"We're absolutely thrilled," said John Towns, the manager of corporate communications at the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

"Especially coming during this year, and during the sort of tumultuous times we've all had, it's always nice to be able to give away such a large prize, particularly here in Manitoba."

Towns said this is the largest win in Manitoba – the previous being a $50 million win in 2009. The last largest win in Winnipeg was $27.3 million in 2005.

Towns said this is also one of the largest wins in Western Canada.

He said the winner, who is a Play Now subscriber, would have received an email with the good news. As for their identity – WCLC knows who the lucky winner is, though it is not releasing their name yet.

"There's some validation work that needs to be done on our end – some t’s to be crossed and i's to be dotted," Towns said.

He said the winner will meet with WCLC, which is when the lottery corporation will hand over a cheque signed with seven zeros.

"From there, it's really up to them," Towns said.

He said WCLC hopes to release more information about the winner in the near future.