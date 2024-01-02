IIU investigating hit-and-run involving off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba has launched a probe into a hit-and-run it says involves an off-duty RCMP officer.

According to a news release from the IIU, RCMP notified it on Dec. 30 of an incident that happened around midnight in Nelson House, Man., a community about 80 kilometres west of Thompson, Man.

RCMP said they got a call about a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Mounties then met with a man who said he had been hit by a vehicle in Nelson House.

Shortly after, officers said they found the driver of the vehicle was an off-duty RCMP officer from another Manitoba detachment.

The IIU, Manitoba’s police watchdog agency, has since launched an investigation, with IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler noting a probe would be in the public’s interest.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who has information or video footage that could help with the investigation is asked to contact investigators.