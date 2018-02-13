Featured
IIU searching for witnesses in 23-year old Cody Severight's death.
The public is being called upon to solve a fatal vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Main Street and Sutherland Avenue on Oct. 10, 2017 around 8 pm.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 2:41PM CST
The public is being called upon to solve the fatal vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Cody Severight on Main Street and Sutherland Avenue on Oct. 10, 2017 at around 8 pm.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), is looking for the driver of a black Dodge Ram crew cab pick-up truck that was parked at the scene.
If you have any information about the driver or passenger of the pick-up truck you are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.
