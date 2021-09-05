WINNIPEG -- RCMP is warning the public about a potentially dangerous drug circulating in the Bunibonibee Cree Nation and Kisematawa First Nation area.

RCMP said the illicit drug is being distributed in pill form and may potentially contain fentanyl. The pills, known locally as "green beans," have a greenish tinge and resemble an oxycodone tablet.

Officers believe the pill is related to a number of overdoses and one death over the last three days.

Mounties said anyone in the communities should immediately and safely dispose of any illicit drug.

Anyone with information on the drug is asked to call Oxford House RCMP at 204-538-2211, Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.