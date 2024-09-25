Manitoba seeking feedback on new health card design

The Manitoba government is seeking the public’s feedback with a new survey on the design for the modernized health card.

Earlier in the month, Premier Wab Kinew posted on his Instagram asking for opinions on three draft designs, including an option with a bison, another with a polar bear and a third with the northern lights.

Manitobans may soon be saying goodbye to their old crumpled piece of purple paper, and hello to a new plastic health card. Photo posted Sept. 12, 2024. (Instagram/@wabber)

On Tuesday, Kinew said the design with the northern lights was the most popular option for social media users, but the province wants to ensure all Manitobans, including those not on social media, have their say.

Now, the Manitoba government has released on online survey where residents can vote for their favourite health card design. The survey is open until midnight on Sept. 29.

One option for the new Manitoban health care features a polar bear. Photo posted Sept. 12, 2024. (Instagram/@wabber)

The province added that Manitobans can help to ensure a smooth transition to the new health card by reviewing their current card and ensuring all information is up to date.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.