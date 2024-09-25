WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba seeking feedback on new health card design

    Manitoba's new plastic health cards could feature the northern lights. Photo posted Sept. 12, 2024 (Instagram/@wabber) Manitoba's new plastic health cards could feature the northern lights. Photo posted Sept. 12, 2024 (Instagram/@wabber)
    Share

    The Manitoba government is seeking the public’s feedback with a new survey on the design for the modernized health card.

    Earlier in the month, Premier Wab Kinew posted on his Instagram asking for opinions on three draft designs, including an option with a bison, another with a polar bear and a third with the northern lights.

    Manitobans may soon be saying goodbye to their old crumpled piece of purple paper, and hello to a new plastic health card. Photo posted Sept. 12, 2024. (Instagram/@wabber)

    On Tuesday, Kinew said the design with the northern lights was the most popular option for social media users, but the province wants to ensure all Manitobans, including those not on social media, have their say.

    Now, the Manitoba government has released on online survey where residents can vote for their favourite health card design. The survey is open until midnight on Sept. 29. 

    One option for the new Manitoban health care features a polar bear. Photo posted Sept. 12, 2024. (Instagram/@wabber)

    The province added that Manitobans can help to ensure a smooth transition to the new health card by reviewing their current card and ensuring all information is up to date.

    - With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Haitian group in Ohio files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance

    The leader of a nonprofit representing the Haitian community invoked a private-citizen right to file charges Tuesday against former U.S. president Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, over the chaos and threats experienced by Springfield, Ohio, since Trump first spread false claims about legal immigrants there during a presidential debate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News