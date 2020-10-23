WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a man who was charged with impaired driving had an infant in the car at the time of the incident.

On Oct. 17, members of the police’s traffic division were driving the check-stop van to conduct impaired driving enforcement.

Around 2:20 a.m., a car passed the check-stop van while travelling at a high rate of speed. Police noted the driver of this car weaved within the lane and had his four-way flashers on while driving on Pembina Highway near Grant Avenue.

Shortly after, officers saw an infant in a child seat in the car, which they said, “rapidly accelerated.”

Officers tried to catch up to the car at 90 km/h, but it pulled away.

Police then activated their emergency lighting, but the car continued to drive through the Confusion Corner at a high rate of speed, according to officers.

The car eventually stopped on Donald Street at Gertrude Avenue. The driver got out of the car with his hands in the air and laid down on the road. Police took him into custody.

Police charged a 23-year-old Winnipeg man with operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by BAC or drug or a combination of both, failure or refusal to provide a sample, and driving without a licence or with an invalid licence.

He was also processed on four outstanding arrests warrants for several charges including robbery and assault with a weapon.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name to protect the child’s identity.