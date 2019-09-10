

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





A 22-year-old man has been charged after a police chase early Monday morning.

Winnipeg police say officers noticed a suspicious vehicle near Arlington St. and William Ave. around 2:30 a.m. and began following it.

Computer checks revealed the licence plate displayed was actually not registered to the vehicle, and that the vehicle was not insured.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, which they say was being driven dangerously.

Officers on the ground deployed a stop stick tire deflation device, however the driver was able to avoid it by swerving around.

Air1 began to follow the vehicle, which the driver eventually stopped in the 100 block of Tyndall Ave.

Officers then arrested the driver, who was found to be on parole.

Kyle Bradley Doerksen of Winnipeg has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer

Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited by Order Under Criminal Code

Drive Without Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance

Attach/Permit to be Attached Number Plate Not Authorized

Fail to Signal a Turn

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.